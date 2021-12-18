Exclusive! Has Wamiqa Gabbi signed a Hollywood film?

Wamiqa Gabbi, who shot to fame with her stellar act in Grahan, has been taking English diction classes. One would wonder why, as the actor knows the language as has often been seen through her interviews. A little birdie tells us that Wamiqa may be secretly gearing up for an international project and wants to better her speech and pronunciation before hitting the sets.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, Wamiqa shares, “Like every Indian, my main source of English has been Hollywood films. As Indians, we converse in Hinglish mostly, and even when we do use only English, our pronunciation is different from that of the West. There is a tinge of desiness to our speech which is what you may term as pop culture. There is no harm in it. It works great for our country. However, you see, I am an eternal learner, and diction classes are a great way to improve speech and pronunciation. Like they say, ‘When in Rome do as the Romans do’. There’s no harm in sounding perfect, no?”

While she didn’t clarify on rumours pertaining to the international project, we will only have to wait for the announcement. The actress has earlier been a part of films across many languages such as Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Having worked with the likes of Sudheer Babu Posani, SJ Suryah, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others, she will soon be seen in the digital web series Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

She believes that her exposure to cinema across so many regional languages will be an added advantage for her to set foot firmly in Bollywood and Hollywood. Having done over a dozen films in Punjabi, Wamiqa is more than confident. “Having had prior exposure to cinema across languages like Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam has not only given me immense confidence but also a lot of experience which has been extremely advantageous,” she explains.

She continues in the same vein, “I’m sure that it will continue to be so in making my mark in Bollywood as well. Since I have faced the camera many times before, I am more relaxed and sure of what I’m doing when the lenses are facing me. It’s definitely a big boon, and I’m grateful for all my prior work and experience that has taught me so much already.”

Sources also say that Wamiqa will star in the Hindi remake of her hit 2017 Malayalam film Godha, which also starred Tovino Thomas. Looking at the way boxing films are now out after Irudhi Suttru aka Saala Khadoos, Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, sources inform us that the director Basil Joseph is also keen to remake his Malayalam film starring Wamiqa in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the actress has another web project – Anushka Sharma’s Mai co-starring Sakshi Tanwar, which is slated to begin streaming soon. “Sakshi is the hero of the series. She is my ‘mai’, and I am playing the daughter. How it will revolve around our characters is something very different from what I have done till now. I am really looking forward to it. I am very excited about that,” Wamiqa concludes.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:01 AM IST