For Ayushmann Khurrana, script writers and directors are the real 'changemakers' of Bollywood

As we interview Ayushmann Khurrana via Zoom after the good response to the release of his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (CKA) we cannot stop but admire the number of trophies including the prestigious national award for the film Andhadhun. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, the man of the moment, Ayushmann Khurrana talks about being a changemaker, ‘his kind’ of cinema, his achievements and his next with Anubhav Sinha, Anek. Excerpts:

You need to buy a house to keep all the trophies!

Haha...! Fingers crossed.

Usually, you are the one with a problem in the kind of films you do, you had to be on the other side in CKA.

My character was on the reactive side. Even in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Ho, I was on the reactive side. I had done something different. And now in CKA, I am reactive. I had done something different by transforming physically into an alpha for the first time. That was a good story to tell and a good conversation starter.

Your conversations with the trans community on social media also had everyone in a trance.

I think the biggest validation has been from the community as the film has a message against transphobia. I got a good response from people like Ghazal Dhaliwal and Shruti Sitara, Miss Transglobal 2021 and there was a reviewer too who said good things. It showed that we have come a long way from Maharani to Maanvi. It is a giant first step towards this conversation. I can see a lot of interviews from leaders of the trans community online and in print and it has become because of this film and is reaching out to the mainstream.

The trans community is awesome and human. It is important to accept trans women as women. They are women who have always felt like women and they have a women’s body and now they are complete women. I think there is a social responsibility for cinema. Cricket and cinema are the two biggest entities in our country and by default setting people watch them and become opinion leaders and thus people take cinema seriously.

You picked up a film like Vicky Donor as your debut film which was a changemaker.

Yes. The journey started with my first film when I said no to six films before signing my first film. No one was giving me a big launch because I was not from the industry. Shoojit Sircar was the flagbearer of change and no one expected the film to cross that kind of numbers, I carried that genre forward in a way. Vanilla and generic don’t excite me. I was actively involved with theatre and street theatre and the themes used to revolve around social issues. It is time to give something back today.

After you sowed the sperm in Vicky Donor, it has many offspring now.

Haha! You said that right. But it is a collaboration of great minds which started with Shoojit and went on to Sharat Kataria (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Anubhav Sinha (Article 15), Amar Kaushik (Badhaai Ho) Prasanna and Hitesh Kewalia (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise) and Sriram Ragahavan and now Abhishek Kapoor. I worked with great minds. I am just the face of that change. I cannot take credit for that. My filmmakers have to. The real changemakers are the scriptwriters and directors. The advent of world cinema and great progressive content through OTT has also helped recently.

You also have films from ‘Anek ‘ (many) genres in hand.

Anek is a political thriller and a change of genre for me like it was with Article 15 and Andhadhun in the past. Anubhav Sinha has a distinct voice in cinema and knows Indian society really well having made films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad. He has something unique to say. Ditto with Action Hero in which I am doing action for the first time. But it is not a straight-jacketed action film. It has some quirks attached to it. The director Anirudh Ganapathy is a first-time director and it is also the first action film for Aanand L Rai. Then I have Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G in which I play a male gynaecologist in a woman’s world. It is a role reversal about how a man feels in a woman’s world. She is Anurag’s sister but has her own identity and is brilliant.

Friday, December 17, 2021