Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR are all praises for 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli

It was the trailer launch of the film RRR in Mumbai and it was the turn to one of the lead stars Jr NTR, the south superstar, to come to Mumbai for the same along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who essay cameos in the SS Rajamouli directed film.

It was obvious that the respect that both Ajay and Alia carry for Rajamouli made them accept the roles. While speaking about RRR’s director, SS Rajamouli, Ajay said, “Rajamouli’s cinema is different. No one can make anything like that. He just does not think big, he thinks differently. I remember him speaking to me about Mahabharat and I realised how his character study was. There is not a single character in this world who’s roots stem from the epic called Mahabharat and that is the secret of his characterisations which are fabulous.”

Alia who plays ‘Sita’ in highly awaited period drama, admits that it was more of a fangirl moment for her when Rajamouli offered her the role. “I bumped into Rajamouli sir at the airport and we wished each other and I took the opportunity to tell him that I wanted to work with him and will do any part. He mentioned that he may have something for me, but said that he wasn’t sure about my timelines. Soon, this conversation went legit over a Zoom call and then sir took through the film. It was great to be a part of his vision and cinema. It is a dream come true for me. But he was clear that I had to play a character that was much loved and the representation had to be right. I took that seriously and worked on my Telugu lines for a year as he had said that my look, speech and energy had to be up to the mark,” rattles off Alia, still not sure if all this was real.

As for Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known as Jr NTR, the south superstar was thrilled. “I refer to Rajamouli as Jakanna (Amarashilpi Jakanachari, legendry sculptor) because the latter was a great sculptor. He has always satisfied my thirst. An actor should not be very comfortable and Rajamouli has tickled that part in me. We are close friends and when I discuss scripts he pushes me to get out of my comfort zone. Being a part of RRR has opened a lot of doors for me as an actor,” he says.

