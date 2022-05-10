'I thought of quitting acting in 2019,' reveals Mai star Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in Mai, is excited about her upcoming web series Modern Love. The show is an adaptation of the globally successful anthology and Wamiqa’s part is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 13. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

A still from Modern Love

What, according to you, is modern love?

It is so strange how love can be modern? Love is so old, and love is love in every era. In today’s age and time, where we talk about LGBTQ+ love stories, it is only about acceptance. For me, modern love is about when people are more aware of love.

Do you feel that OTT has helped people in getting versed with the western approach towards love?

Yes, I feel so since it is so easily accessible, you can just pick up your phone and watch the content across the globe. Earlier, we only had television sets. There are definitely pros and cons to it, but OTT is experimenting with different subjects. People aren’t scared anymore by telling a story just to attract the masses. We have to make content that should touch hearts in the right way.

Do you feel you have broken the stereotypes with shows like Grahan and Modern Love?

I used to get roles of a typical bubbly and depressed girl for the longest time, but now I am happy that I am getting into a more honest space as an actor. I am glad that I am working in the industry in this phase. I wasn’t happy with the kind of work I was doing earlier, but things have changed with me with shows like Grahan, Mai, etc. I even thought of quitting acting in 2019. Although, I am not a very ambitious human being in terms of making assets.

Go on…

The Covid-19 pandemic changed my life. There were certain things that happened in my personal life, and I became much calmer as a person. Mumbai is a city that makes you doubt yourself as a person. Everyone is struggling in this world, but eventually, you need validation. I shifted to Madh Island, where I live with seven dogs and two chickens.

Do you agree that OTT has also changed the process of acting for actors, considering it has a long format narrative?

I am playing a Gujarati girl in Modern Love, which I have never played ever before. It was fun playing this character since it was being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I was excited that I was getting to be this person. Even the character of Manu from Grahan was unusual. You don’t get opportunities to play such roles. Even my character in the next show Jubilee is also very different from what I have played so far.

How was it being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj?

One day he called me, and I told him that working with you still feels like a dream! Everything feels like a bubble which might break anytime. My journey as an actor has just begun since the last two years, and Vishal sir played an instrumental role in it.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:59 AM IST