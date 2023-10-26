 R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan's The Railway Men To Release On November 18
The four-episode series is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, one of YRF's homegrown talents

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Makers of 'The Railway Men' starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan announced the release date of the character-driven series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared the motion poster of the characters.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "The story of humanity's fight in the midst of a tragedy.#TheRailwayMen - a four-episode series inspired by true stories arrives November 18, only on Netflix."

The four-episode series is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, one of YRF's homegrown talents. Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world's worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories,

'The Railway Men' is an account of courage and a salute to humanity. It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men' is to arrive on Netflix on November 18.

