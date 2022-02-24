The Railway Men: Divyenndu dwells into tough night shoots to bring up the real picture of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

One of the most talented actors of the Indian Cinema Divyenndu is known for his hardworking and dedicated nature. He has given the audience various sueprhit characters to remember him by. The actor is working towards another one as he shoots nights for his upcoming project.

Talking about his difficult shoot schedule Divyenndu shares, "I am mostly doing night shoots since the show is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. I have been shooting at nights the entire past month and covering up on my sleep in the days which has been exhausting and I can undoubtedly say that it is the toughest shoot of my life till date".

On working with a cast like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Shah Divyenndu adds - "But it is definitely all worth it because as an actor, it is a satisfying feeling to be a part of such an important story and be able to work with such an amazing and talented team of co-stars."

Divyenndu is all set to be seen in YRF's debut web series, 'The Railway Men', and also has his film, 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' releasing soon. As per reports, he will also be part of Imtiaz Ali's project.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:47 PM IST