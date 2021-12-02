Babil Khan, R. Madhavan to star in YRF's maiden OTT project 'The Railway Men' - a tribute to unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Mumbai: Actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan's son Babil will be starring in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) maiden OTT series titled 'The Railway Men', which is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

As a salute to the people who saved scores of lives, YRF announced this project on the same day that this tragedy had struck Bhopal 37 years back. YRF's streaming content production business will be called YRF Entertainment and it will churn out five marquee projects to begin with in its first year.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films said: "The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world's worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world."

The first big project to hit the floors from the banner titled 'The Railway Men' is a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station.

'The Railway Men' is being directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, who is being mentored by Aditya Chopra.

Shiv will start the proceedings at YRF Entertainment with his content-forward one season limited series about the resilience of the human spirit in the face of disaster.

'The Railway Men' features brilliant actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan. These four actors helm the show and the company will also announce the presence of several other powerful performers in due course of time.

'The Railway Men' started filming from December 1.

Yogendra Mogre, Executive Producer at YRF Entertainment added: "The Railway Men is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India."

YRF Entertainment's 'The Railway Men' will stream on December 2, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:46 AM IST