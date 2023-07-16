R Madhavan Dines With PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron At Louvre Museum in France

Actor R Madhavan, who attended the banquet dinner that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in France on Saturday, shared pictures from the event.

Taking to Instagram, Madhvan dropped two different looks in different lighting.

The actor looked dapper as he donned a classy grey-toned blazer and trouser set.

A pair of sunglasses and beard look complimented his outfit.

Madhavan also shared PM Modi's speech and wrote, "Wow wonderful wonderful. Thank you so much @narendramodi Ji. So so true."

Earlier today, three-time Grammy-award-winning musician Ricky Kej, who also attended the banquet dinner on Friday, shared a couple of selfies from the event.

Sharing pictures on Twitter, he wrote, "Wow! Our Hon'ble Prime minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead."

In the first picture, he could be seen at the dining table with both PM Modi and President Macron.

In another post, he shared a selfie with PM Modi.

PM Modi, in his address at the banquet dinner, said the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continues to grow deeper. He said the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and their partnership is a force for global good.

In his address at the banquet dinner, PM Modi said, "In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction." "We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Saturday called his two-day France visit "memorable", adding that it became more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to the French President and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!" PM Modi, on his visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

The PM held a meeting with French President Macron and reviewed the full range of ties.

PM Modi and Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

He also raised a toast to the India-France ties at the banquet dinner, while congratulating the people of the host country on the Bastille Day, also known as the French National Day.

He termed it a matter of happiness and pride for him to celebrate the occasion with the people of France. PM Modi also met French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and other leaders of the National Assembly.

Also, during his two-day visit to France, PM Modi was conferred with France's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Coming back to R Madhvan's work front, he will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller film alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

This will be the first time Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

