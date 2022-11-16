G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 Summit | Twitter/@narendramodi

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Besides Macron, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet seven other world leaders today. He is slated to have bilateral agreements with heads of Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. On the second day of his official visit to Bali, PM Modi will participate in the Digital Transformation Session at the 17th edition of the G20 Leaders Summit.

PM's mangrove forest visit

PM Modi, today, arrived at the mangrove forest. He was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency.

More than 50 mangrove species are spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.

Read Also Rishi Sunak greenlights 3,000 UK visas for Indians hours after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit in Bali

PM @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of coming together to tackle climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate. pic.twitter.com/vyJX79CEAp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi's Office said, "PM @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of coming together to tackle climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate." During the Mangrove forest visit, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged greetings with each other.

Yesterday, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi received a traditional welcome.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met various world leaders. He met World Bank President David Malpass, United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Netherland's PM Mark Rutte, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.