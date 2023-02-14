Watch: Air India orders 250 Airbus aircraft, PM Modi and French President Macron announce partnership

India's national carrier Air India is on the path to a rapid recovery after being acquired by its original parent firm Tata Sons. The comeback of the debt-ridden airline, has been powered by Vistara getting merged into it, and it has started forming more partnership to elevate operations. This includes Air India's partnership with global aircraft maker Airbus, as part of which it has placed an order for 250 airplanes.

The collaboration has been announced India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emanuel Macron. It was made during a virtual conference, attended by the two heads of states along with Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata, and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's make in India and make for the world vision, through which aerospace manufacturing will be supported.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal were also in attendance during the video call.

He also announced 100 per cent FDI for green field and brown field airports as well as MRO. The PM mentioned that India will need 5000 aircraft in the near future. PM Modi went on to add that the partnership between Air India and Airbus is a crucial one for Indo-French relationships.

