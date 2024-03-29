 Queen Of Tears Episode 8 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More
Queen Of Tears Episode 8 Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Upcoming Twists & More

It is a South Korean television series written by Park Ji-Eun and directed by Jang Young-woo

Sunanda Singh Updated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead. The K-drama makers have already released episode seven, and now the eighth episode of the romance drama is all set to stream soon on Netflix.

Release date and platform of Queen of Tears episode 8

Netflix will release the eighth episode on March 31, 2024. It consists of 16 episodes and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Plot

The story revolves around two characters, Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo, who are opposite each other. Baek Hyun works as the legal director for Queens Group and is a successful person from his hometown village of Yongdu-ri.

On the other hand, Hong Hae In is the daughter of the family that owns Queens Group and is known as an arrogant queen. Later, Baek Hyun Woo marries her, even though they come from different backgrounds.

After a few years of marriage, the couple grew apart, and their love faded away. However, a particular event causes them to rekindle their love and work on their marriage.

What to expect in episode eight?

The producers of a TV series have released a preview in which the Hong family discovers a divorce agreement between Hong Hae and Baek Hyun Woo. The revelation comes as a shock to the Hong family, and the preview shows how the cheerful atmosphere turns into sadness upon hearing the news.

In the preview, Hyun Woo proposes that being together may not guarantee happiness, but they also won't be utterly miserable if they decide to stay together.

