Quasar Thakore Padamsee talks about staging a Zoom edition of Nassim Soleimanpour’s absurdist play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit

QTP and Natak Company on Saturday staged the digital version of Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s internationally acclaimed play, White Rabbit Red Rabbit. Staged simultaneously in Hindi (by Jayati Bhatia), Marathi (by Pushkaraj Chirputkar) and English (by Mantra Mugdh) on Zoom, it was part of Aurora Nova’s worldwide initiative to mark the anniversary of the longest theatre shutdown in modern history through a global event, where the Berlin-based production company along with Soleimanpour invited theatre companies to White Rabbit Red Rabbit on March 13, 2021 at 8 pm across time zones.

It is indeed an apt play to mark the period of isolation and confinement and also to celebrate the transgressive and transformative power of theatre. Soleimanpour had created this experimental play while he was forbidden to leave his homeland, Iran, for refusing to sign up for the national military service mandatory for all Iranian men. Confined in Tehran, 29-year-old Soleimanpour wrote this absurdist adventure reflecting the angst of an entire generation of computer literate, well-informed Iranians who have lived through the hardships of the Iran-Iraq war and have grown up in a poisonous atmosphere of mistrust and exploitation under an authoritarian Islamic regime. It is ironic that a play created in confinement has gone on to become one of the most travelled pieces in recent times. Premiered in 2011, in Edinburgh and at the Summerworks festival, it has been translated into 25 languages and performed over 2000 times in various parts of the world. In fact, by the time Nassim was permitted to travel for the first time in early 2013, his play White Rabbit Red Rabbit had been performed over 1000 times in 20 languages.

The play involves no rehearsals, there is no director. A new actor performs in each show and the person is handed over the avant-garde script only once s/he is on stage facing the audience. We spoke to Quasar Thakore Padamsee of QTP, the theatre group that had introduced the Indian audience to this unique experience way back in 2016 and also helmed Saturday’s Zoom edition. Excerpts:

Tell us about the concept of White Rabbit Red Rabbit. When did you first come across Nassim Soleimanpour’s play and what made you take it up? Do you remember the first show?

Friend and fellow theatre wallah, Vivek Madan, encountered the play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. He referred it to our senior producer Vivek Rao who was also at the Fringe. That’s how we got hooked onto the project. We opened our first show of White Rabbit Red Rabbit at Writers’ Bloc festival at Prithvi in 2016. Ali Fazal was the first performer. It was a remarkable piece of theatre. At the first show, you could feel the excitement and anticipation from both actor and audience as he turned each page.