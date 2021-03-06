‘Jim Sarbh is an instinctive actor,’ says award-winning theatre director Bruce Guthrie

Do you think regional theatre is dying in India?

India is a huge country with a rich and varied cultural history. Cultural trends tend to ebb and flow. As with all areas of the arts, the regional theatre has been hit extremely hard during the pandemic. It will come back as audiences come back. Some of the most exciting productions I have seen in my short time here in India has been in languages other than English. I am excited to explore the riches of regional theatre more.

What difficulties did you face while directing Sea Wall?

The main challenge was with logistics. We shot the play during the lockdown. Hence, the health and safety of the entire team were of paramount importance. We all had to get used to working in an environment that required a pause for thought with every action. Luckily, we were working with a terrific team of experienced professionals. Jim had also been on several shoots and was comfortable with all the health and safety aspects. It didn’t faze him. The pandemic has made everything way more time consuming and draining for everyone in most walks of life. Getting everyone focused on the piece itself while there is so much uncertainty and different factors to consider was tricky. However, I’m glad to say we managed to overcome the considerable obstacles to create a piece of theatre we are all very proud of.

Theatre, too, is going virtual. What are your thoughts on that?

There are many merits to filming performances and streaming them. Accessibility is the main one. It allows us to share our work with people all over India and around the world. Rather than travelling to the NCPA, we can experience it at home. However, this will never be able to replace the live experience but can be the next best thing. With this production, our goal was to maintain the feeling of it being a play. Jim’s performance is shot on multiple cameras in real-time. It is continuous.

What made you choose this particular play?

The story, its writing, and the central character drove me the most. People will experience joy and celebration, but it will also be reflective of life. Sea Wall is a play that is compelling and triggers the audience with questions. It is also a play that is relevant to its time and that’s what makes a play classic — the ability to say something different at any given point in history.

Director’s actor!

Featuring Jim Sarbh as Alex in Sea Wall, the play has been garnering quite some attention. Ask Bruce what made him cast Jim for the play, pat comes the reply, “Jim is a wonderful actor. The role requires someone with openness, likability, and truthfulness and he has these qualities in abundance. Jim is an instinctive actor who cares deeply about the craft. When I read the script, I had none but him in mind. He too read it and took an instant liking to it. When an actor has a connection like that with a role, it is the best start possible. You know they will go the extra mile to make it happen. He has done that at every turn with this play.”

Since it’s a monologue, directing the play must have been quite a task. Speaking about it, Bruce says, “The play required the actor to be able to describe moments and situations with photographic accuracy. In rehearsal, we worked up storyboards and collages of images so that Jim could have a visual connection to what he was described as the character. The images helped fuel his imagination and his memory rather than thinking about the next word, you are thinking about the next beat of the story. Jim is an actor who is in demand right now with multiple movies and series on the go. He was attracted to this role because he had never played such a role and also because of the quality of the writing.”