 Putting Bholaa Shankar Behind Him, Megastar Chiranjeevi Begins Shoot On 157th Untitled Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPutting Bholaa Shankar Behind Him, Megastar Chiranjeevi Begins Shoot On 157th Untitled Film

Putting Bholaa Shankar Behind Him, Megastar Chiranjeevi Begins Shoot On 157th Untitled Film

Directed by Vassishta, the film promises to be a fantasy entertainer

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

Director Vassishta on Sunday started pre-production of fantasy entertainer Mega 157 movie starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Vassishta took to X (formerly Twitter) shared the news with fans and wrote, "MEGA Start to the MEGA Film #MEGA157 is coming to life as we kick-off the pre-production works! We are ready to take you all on a cinematic adventure soon!"

Read Also
India On The Moon: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi: South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists...
article-image

Vassishta shared a picture of him along with megastar Chiranjeevi, his producer and DOP. On megastar's birthday, the makers of Mega 157 wished the actor by formally announcing the fantasy entertainer.

Taking to X, Vassishta thanked the megastar for giving him a chance and shared the poster of the film to mark the day.

He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the MIGHTY MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for believing me and giving me the chance to present you on BIG screens Wishing the BOSS of Masses a very happy birthday! Here's the concept poster of #MEGA157 - MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE More details soon!"

Read Also
'Shut Up & Watch': Vijay Deverakonda's EPIC Reply To Reporter Over Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth's 'Flop...
article-image

The announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. It's perceptible through this amazing poster that we are going to witness something we couldn't even imagine.

The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with â?~Bimbisaraâ?T.

'Mega 157â?T is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations.

Read Also
Chiranjeevi Birthday: Ram Charan Shares UNSEEN Photo Of Daughter Klin Kaara With Her Grandfather
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...