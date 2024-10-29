Pulkit Samrat Shares Unseen PHOTO From Mehendi Ceremony With Wife Kriti Kharbanda As He Wishes Her On 34th Birthday

Actor Kriti Kharbanda is celebrating her birthday today, and her sweet husband, Pulkit Samrat, started the day with lots of love. The actor shared a series of adorable pictures on his Instagram, calling her his "Drama Queen."

In his post, Pulkit shared several cute pictures of the couple. The first photo shows the two posing in front of a beautiful waterfall. Another picture shows Kriti sitting on a sofa in a bathrobe, holding a cup, while Pulkit stands cutely beside her, pouring tea.

The post also included pictures from their wedding festivities. Along with the pictures, Pulkit wrote a sweet caption that read, "Happy Birthday Drama Queen! @kriti.kharbanda From sun-up 'good mornings' to late-night 'why are you still awake' looks, you're the best version of me and the reason I've got my act (mostly) together. With you, life's like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here's to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand. Forever spinning in your orbit."

Check out the video

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Their wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'.

Reportedly, their love story began during the filming of 'Pagalpanti' in 2019 and since then they have been treating fans to their heartwarming moments on social media.