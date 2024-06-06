'Publicity Stunt': Netizens Accuse Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković For Fake Divorce Rumours

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković | Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-turned-actress Nataša Stanković have been grabbing the headlines for a long time now, because of their separation rumours. Now Nataša’s latest post has hinted at her reconciliation with Hardik.

She took to her Instagram story and shared a snap of her dog wearing a panda sweater, and wrote, “Baby Rover Pand(Y)a.” While fans are delighted, a section of social media users left no stone unturned to troll the couple.

Take a look at the post here:

Netizens Reacts To Nataša's 'Pandya' Snap

Hardik and Nataša's trouble in paradise seems to be have been resolved. However, after seeing Nataša's post, netizens pointed out that the actress has not given up Hardik's surname, and also accused the couple of misleading people. Some of them claimed that their fake divorce news was to distract the world from Hardik’s poor performance in IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians’ captain.

Netizens claimed that their divorce was nothing but a 'publicity stunt. One of the user commented, "Sahi khel gaye husband wife."

Another wrote, "Ab toh Aisa lga rha Hai ki hardik or natasha ne public sympathy ke liya ye sab kiya tha."

Nataša and Hardik tied the knot in May 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, the same year. Later, in 2023, they hosted a grand wedding in Rajasthan which was attended by their close friends and family members.