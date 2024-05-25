 'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya (VIDEO)

'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya (VIDEO)

Natasa was spotted in a casual pink shirt and white skirt. Her public appearance with Alex amid the rumours has raised eyebrows about her personal life. However, there has been no statement by Hardik yet, about their personal life.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Natasa Stankovic | Instagram

Actress and model Natasa Stankovi was recently spotted in the city with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic amid divorce rumours with Indian cricketer and husband Hardik Pandya. 

While, she was spotted at a restaurant, a video of her went viral in which a reporter questioned her about separation rumours. To which, she said, Thank you so much. The video has grabbed the attention and has created public speculation.

Natasa was spotted in a casual pink shirt and white skirt. Her public appearance with Alex amid the rumours has raised eyebrows about her personal life. However, there has been no statement by Hardik yet, about their personal life. 

Natasa And Hardik’s Trouble In Paradise

The speculation about Natasa and Hardik’s troubles in paradise sparked a few days ago when Natasa removed all of Hardik’s old pictures from her social media account and was absent from IPL 2024 matches.  

A Reddit user posted that Hardik could lose 70% of his assets due to alimony if he gets divorced from his wife. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2020 and have a son named Agastya.

Read Also
'Mera Bharosa Nahi': Hardik Pandya Reveals His Mother Controls 50% Of Assets In Viral Video Amid...
article-image

Natasa's work Front

Natasa is a well-known for her roles in Bollywood films and her stint on Bigg Boss. She has always maintained a degree of privacy about her personal life.

Read Also
Video: Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Amid Divorce Reports With...
article-image

There has been no statement from the two amidst their divorce rumours. Earlier in 2020, Natasa dated Bigg Boss 14 fame Ali Goni. The two dated for a year and then parted ways due to cultural differences.

On the work front, Natasa Stankovic made her special appearance in Fukrey Returns, with the grooving track Mehbooba.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya...

'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya...

'Every Image Of Celebrity Has A Price': Janhvi Kapoor On Paparazzi Culture In Bollywood

'Every Image Of Celebrity Has A Price': Janhvi Kapoor On Paparazzi Culture In Bollywood

Was Natasa Stankovic Meeting Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni While Dating Hardik Pandya? Viral VIDEO Suggests...

Was Natasa Stankovic Meeting Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni While Dating Hardik Pandya? Viral VIDEO Suggests...

Alia Bhatt Makes Fashion Statement In Backless Denim Dress Worth ₹1.37 Lakh

Alia Bhatt Makes Fashion Statement In Backless Denim Dress Worth ₹1.37 Lakh

Here's What Abhishek Nigam Had To Say About His Viral Audition Video With Bhavika Sharma From GHKKPM...

Here's What Abhishek Nigam Had To Say About His Viral Audition Video With Bhavika Sharma From GHKKPM...