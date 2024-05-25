'Thank You So Much': Natasa Stankovic Reacts To Question On Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya (VIDEO)

Natasa Stankovic | Instagram

Actress and model Natasa Stankovi was recently spotted in the city with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic amid divorce rumours with Indian cricketer and husband Hardik Pandya.

While, she was spotted at a restaurant, a video of her went viral in which a reporter questioned her about separation rumours. To which, she said, Thank you so much. The video has grabbed the attention and has created public speculation.

Natasa was spotted in a casual pink shirt and white skirt. Her public appearance with Alex amid the rumours has raised eyebrows about her personal life. However, there has been no statement by Hardik yet, about their personal life.

Natasa And Hardik’s Trouble In Paradise

The speculation about Natasa and Hardik’s troubles in paradise sparked a few days ago when Natasa removed all of Hardik’s old pictures from her social media account and was absent from IPL 2024 matches.

A Reddit user posted that Hardik could lose 70% of his assets due to alimony if he gets divorced from his wife. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2020 and have a son named Agastya.

Natasa's work Front

Natasa is a well-known for her roles in Bollywood films and her stint on Bigg Boss. She has always maintained a degree of privacy about her personal life.

There has been no statement from the two amidst their divorce rumours. Earlier in 2020, Natasa dated Bigg Boss 14 fame Ali Goni. The two dated for a year and then parted ways due to cultural differences.

On the work front, Natasa Stankovic made her special appearance in Fukrey Returns, with the grooving track Mehbooba.