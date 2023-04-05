Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals she lost many films due to THIS reason

Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra | Photo File

Madhu Chopra, the mother of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, recently opened up about the struggles that her daughter faced in the film industry. According to Madhu, Priyanka lost out on many films because she refused to do certain scenes that she felt were not worth it.

In a conversation with Josh Talks, Madhu revealed that she and Priyanka were both newcomers to the film industry and had no idea about the inner workings of the entertainment industry.

Madhu, who had studied law and had knowledge of finance, used to oversee Priyanka's legal matters and finances.

Here's what PeeCee's mother said

Madhu stated. “We once decided that Priyanka won't consider any meetings, go outside and associate with people after 7-7;30 in the evening. She strictly followed the decision aur karti bhi kyun nahi. Tehzzeb Tameez ke dayre mein usne woh nahi kiya (She never did things she shouldn't do while being within her limits. She denied doing the scenes which felt worthless.”

Despite these setbacks, Priyanka has become a major success story in Bollywood and is an inspiration to many.

Her journey in the entertainment industry has been a difficult one, but she has persevered and continues to achieve new heights of success.

Priiyanka Chopra's work front

Currently, Priyanka is promoting her web series and her upcoming movie, 'Love Again', which also stars Sam Heughan. The romantic drama is set to release on May 12.

She will also be starring in 'Citadel', a new series set to release on Prime Video. Priyanka will reportedly also star in another Prime Video series called 'Assume Nothing', which she will executively produce.

Priyanka has had a busy schedule recently and was in Mumbai for the screening of 'Citadel'. She will soon start shooting for 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Despite her hectic schedule, Priyanka remains an inspiration to many and continues to inspire with her hard work and dedication.