Watch: Nick Jonas promotes Priyanka Chopra's web series Citadel despite being away from premiere event

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have always been supportive towards each other since their marriage and the way they give us couple goals is simply admirable.

Recently, the couple was in India for the NMACC event, where Nick was the star of the day. However, Priyanka's husband Nick couldn't attend the premiere of her upcoming web series 'Citadel' due to professional commitments in New York.

Despite being away from the event, Nick didn't miss a chance to promote his wife's show.

Here's how Nick promoted PeeCee's series

Nick took to social media to share his excitement about the web series and urged everyone to watch it when it releases on Amazon Prime Video in April.

He knew that 'Citadel' was all about Priyanka and her co-star Richard Madden, and he didn't want to steal the limelight from his wife.

Check out the video of Nick Honas promoting Priyanka Chopra's Citadel here:

The couple has always been supportive of each other's work and gives equal respect to their profession. While Priyanka was promoting her web series,

Nick was busy taking care of their daughter Malti. Nick is currently rehearsing for his upcoming show with the Jonas Brothers in August and is all set to play like a true rock star.

Nick Jonas is not just a husband but also a true partner who supports his wife's work even when he is away.

The way he promotes Priyanka's work proves that they are not just powerful couples but also soulmates who believe in each other's dreams. Indeed, who wouldn't want a man like him?

Nick's work front

On the professional front, the American singer is pusy prepping up for his upcoming show at Yankees Stadium with Jonas Brothers.

While the concert is supposed to take place in August, fans are excited and can't keep calm to watch him performing.