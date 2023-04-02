After Nick Jonas, King is cooking up a party song with American singer Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo met King in Mumbai | FPJ

American singer Jason Derulo who has churned out juicy tunes like Swalla, Wiggle (featuring Snoop Dogg) and Savage Love was in India to perform at an IPL event recently. His trip to Bengaluru isn't what he was most excited about though. It was his jam with desi songster King at Yash Raj Studios that he couldn't stop beaming about. With his unique blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences, Derulo has become a major force in the music industry.

The singer took the stage at the RCB Unbox event, where Bollywood vocalists Aditi Singh Sharma and Tulsi Kumar also performed. Derulo then flew down to Mumbai especially to meet with 'Maan Meri Jaan' crooner King.

“We jammed and it was fun. Let's see how it goes,” Derulo winked, hinting at a collab. The last time he featured on another Indian artist's track, the result was a global chart topper. Indian Canadian rapper Tesher's catchy Punjabi party song 'Jalebi Baby' was already gaining traction on social media. He then released a Hinglish version featuring Derulo, which went on to ride the airwaves and became the viral hit of 2022, gaining 297 million views on YouTube.

“I love the musicians in India. My introduction to them started with the Tesher collab,” he said. Sources say the song he is cooking up with King is going to be an upbeat party song in Punjabi and Hindi with Derulo's English vocals. Expect King's signature mix of traditional Indian instruments like the dhol and tumbi with electronic beats and Western pop and hip-hop influences.

King is known for his unique blend of Punjabi and Hindi lyrics with modern beats. He released 'Maan Meri Jaan' from his album 'Champagne Talk' in 2022 and it quickly became a viral sensation, with its catchy chorus. The song's success helped to establish King as a rising star in the music industry.

He is on a roll right now, fresh from the success of 'Sahi Galat' from Ajay Devgn's Bollywood thriller 'Drishyam 2' and his collaboration with popstar Nick Jonas.

The American singer, Nick Jonas featured on a Hinglish version of his song titled, 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'. “Nick is very down to earth. The collab started when we began sharing music with each other digitally,” King told FPJ.

As for King and Derulo fans, they can't wait to hear the banger they are making together.