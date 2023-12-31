Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Says Nuclear Family Set-Up Should Be 'Thrown Out Of Window'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is often seen crediting her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, as well as other members of her family, for everything that she has achieved today. Echoing similar thoughts, Madhu Chopra recently stated that the nuclear family system "should be thrown out of the window".

In a book titled Raising Stars, Madhu was quoted saying that PeeCee was raised by "a team" while she was growing up, and highlighted the perks of living in a joint family.

She stated that her kids grew up with their uncles and aunts, and while she stepped out to work, she was assured that her children would never be left alone.

"My children love the joint family system. We throw family get-togethers at the drop of a hat. There are nine kids on my husband’s side and nine kids on my side. When the cousins get together, they have a blast," she said.

"In my opinion, the nuclear family set-up should be thrown out of the window," she added.

Madhu also heaped praise on her son-in-law Nick Jonas. "Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person," she said.

She mentioned that her daughter and Nick share similar ethical values when it comes to keeping a family together, and also stated how when PeeCee is out for work, he takes charge of the household and their daughter Malti Marie.

"I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. We are so blessed to have him," Madhu gushed.