Madhu Chopra Praises Daughter Priyanka Chopra: 'She Is Shouldering Motherhood Responsibilities Better Than Me'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, who is also an entrepreneur and producer, has set an example to many women to steer ahead successfully both in professional and personal life. Priyanka Chopra has definitely followed her mother’s footsteps and made not only her parents but also the country proud. The Free Press Journal caught up with mommy Chopra for an exclusive chat.

When asked about Priyanka’s progression to the global stage, she explains, “Through my daughter Priyanka, I am earning double the benefit of what I had given to my parents and in-laws. Priyanka has imbibed one thing from us i.e. family support is of utmost importance. She has seen her father taking care of them when I was away in an emergency. Today, she has made us feel proud by looking after her daughter Malti so well. Both Nick and Priyanka are really lucky as they are a befitting match.”

Opening up about her production house and responsibilities, she says, “I did get opportunities through Priyanka to learn production even though she took care of everything. We have already made two successful films but now our studio has gone international as Priyanka, our boss, has gone to America. She is planning movies and some other creative work. We are co-producing with studios and trying to make our own too. Presently, Priyanka is planning some international stuff.”

“I will give credit to her confidence, hard work and intelligence. She studies all the ifs and buts well. Whatever work she has on hand, she prefers to learn everything in detail. Belonging from a small town from Bareilly, if Priyanka could reach the international level, then any individual can do this. She is indeed strong, intelligent and loves to take knowledge from her day-to-day life. She also knows that the family comes first,” she adds.

When asked to spill some beans on his son-in-law, Nick, she says, “I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai. We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life.”

“I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me,” she adds.

On being a proud grandmother, she excitedly shares, "It was a dream for me to become a grandmother. I am so happy that they have fulfilled my wish. Malti is a darling. My life now revolves in and around her. I often travel to America just because I love to do my granny duties. I was waiting for an opportunity to celebrate Christmas with her."

“I feel she looks so much like Priyanka. Her intelligence can be noted. I find many other similarities between Priyanka and Malti but Nick’s mother feels she looks like her father. Let’s wait and watch as she grows,” she concludes.