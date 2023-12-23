Inside Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra's Holiday Dinner With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie 

By: Sachin T | December 23, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of pictures of her holiday dinner with family and friends.
She shared a picture of the tablescape that was decked up with candles.
Priyanka was seated alongside writer Morgan Stewart as the two shared a laugh in this candid picture.
Captioned “Lately” the former Miss World also dropped a couple of pictures of daughter Malti Marie.
One shows the little one sitting inside her very own BMW toy car with her name on the number plate.
Meanwhile, another one shows her posing with a hat of “I (heart) NY” alongside Priyanka.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.
In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
