 Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH) 
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have left fans in awe with their action sequence in Tiger 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Arrive In Style At Arpita's Diwali Bash (WATCH)  | Photo by Varinder Chawla

As Tiger 3 hit the big screens on Sunday, fans who watched the film on the first day itself are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan making a cameo in the film. On the same evening, the two superstars came together for Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali bash in Mumbai. Watch the video below. 

Shah Rukh Khan wore a shimmery navy blue ethnic ensemble, while Salman was seen in an all-black outfit. SRK was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan. 

For those unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Salman Khan’s latest release Tiger 3. 

Although the details of the cameo were kept under wraps, several media outlets had already revealed that SRK will have a special appearance in the film since Salman featured in the film Pathaan earlier this year. 

Salman also requested his fans to protect spoilers to make the movie-viewing experience organic for all. 

"We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you," Salman posted on microblogging site X. 

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third installment in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. 

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the ruthless antagonist. 

The film opened to a massive Rs 44.5 crore, making it the biggest opening-day collection for Salman Khan after Bharat in 2019. 

