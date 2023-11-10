Salman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The movie will arrive in theaters on November 12, 2023.

Tiger 3 will also have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan. In a new interview with Variety, Salman talked about reuniting with Shah Rukh yet again for Tiger Vs Pathaan.

When asked about the shooting schedule of Tiger Vs Pathaan, Salman said, "Tiger is always ready, so whenever things are locked, I will be there!"

Further, Salman talked about the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot. He said that the bike-chasing scene was the 'toughest' as it was a massive block of shooting.

"It had to be impactful, so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length, and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger VS Pathaan will go on floors in 2024 and will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand. According to Pinkvilla, this film is said to be a huge milestone for YRF as it marks a reunion of Salman and Shah Rukh on a full-fledged film 30 years after their first collaboration on Karan Arjun.

"The union of Salman and SRK warrants a strong script, and post the positive feedback in the individual narrations, Aditya Chopra and the team are now all set to take the film on floors by March/April. The team is confident that Tiger vs Pathaan will live onto the mammoth expectations of the audience,” the source concluded.

