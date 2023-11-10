 Salman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'

Salman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'

Tiger Vs Pathaan will reportedly go on floors in March 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The movie will arrive in theaters on November 12, 2023.

Tiger 3 will also have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan. In a new interview with Variety, Salman talked about reuniting with Shah Rukh yet again for Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Read Also
Tiger 3: Most Expensive Ticket For Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount In...
article-image

When asked about the shooting schedule of Tiger Vs Pathaan, Salman said, "Tiger is always ready, so whenever things are locked, I will be there!"

Further, Salman talked about the most challenging aspect of the Tiger 3 shoot. He said that the bike-chasing scene was the 'toughest' as it was a massive block of shooting.

"It had to be impactful, so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length, and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger VS Pathaan will go on floors in 2024 and will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand. According to Pinkvilla, this film is said to be a huge milestone for YRF as it marks a reunion of Salman and Shah Rukh on a full-fledged film 30 years after their first collaboration on Karan Arjun.

"The union of Salman and SRK warrants a strong script, and post the positive feedback in the individual narrations, Aditya Chopra and the team are now all set to take the film on floors by March/April. The team is confident that Tiger vs Pathaan will live onto the mammoth expectations of the audience,” the source concluded.

Read Also
Tiger vs Pathaan: SRK, Salman starrer to be the COSTLIEST film of Bollywood; more details inside
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahesh Babu Expresses Gratitude After Kamal Haasan Unveils Superstar Krishna's Statue In Vijayawada...

Mahesh Babu Expresses Gratitude After Kamal Haasan Unveils Superstar Krishna's Statue In Vijayawada...

Salman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'

Salman Khan Says He Is 'Ready' For Tiger Vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan: 'Will Be There Whenever..'

‘Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Temple Scene In Sholay Would’ve Caused An Uproar If Film Was Made...

‘Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Temple Scene In Sholay Would’ve Caused An Uproar If Film Was Made...

Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu...

Video: Elvish Yadav Skips Noida Police Summons Citing Ill-Health But Drives Around Humming To Sidhu...

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Bombay HC Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan's Plea To Quash FIR Against Him

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Bombay HC Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan's Plea To Quash FIR Against Him