'Sisterhood Is Missing': Meera Chopra Says Cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Never Helped Her In Bollywood

Actress Meera Chopra, who will be soon seen in the film Safed, recently opened up on her dynamics with her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, and mentioned how the "sisterhood was missing" between them. She stated that while she never sought their help when it came to getting work in Bollywood, they too never took any efforts to support her.

Stating that Bollywood had failed her, Meera said that she did not want to be part of certain "camps" in the industry and maybe that is why she failed to make a mark in the showbiz.

She then went on to say that she was "missing" from all conversations with Priyanka and Parineeti. "From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me," she said.

Meera went on to say that Parineeti's family and her family have not been on talking terms "since ages" and that she too maintained her distance from the Hasee Toh Phasee actress as she did not want to hurt her family.

However, she admitted that she has been close to Priyanka's family, and that the actress has been generous too, but the sisterhood as missing between them.

"And that's not missing from my side. I have always extended that branch of love, but that needs to be reciprocated as well," she stated.

Meera marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Vikram Bhatt's '1920: London', co-starring Sharman Joshi. She was also a part of 'Gang of Ghosts', and 'Section 375' alongside Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna.