Priyanka Chopra REVEALS how she and Richard Madden helped each other while shooting steamy intimate scenes in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden | Photo File

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are all set to steal hearts with their upcoming global spy thriller 'Citadel' produced by Russo Brothers. The duo plays the characters of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, members of an elite spy organisation.

The series, which debuts on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, promises an exhilarating ride for the audience with breathtaking action sequences and adventure.

Priya nka revealed about the bond with her Citadel co-star, how they comforted each other while shooting intimate scenes and many more in a conversation with Etimes.

Here's what she said

However, what sets 'Citadel' apart from other spy dramas is its emphasis on human relationships and the characters' emotions. "The heart of the show is what sets it apart," explains Priyanka Chopra.

The chemistry between the lead actors is palpable, and they play off each other's strengths flawlessly.

On preparing for make out scenes

When asked about their preparation for the steamy love-making scenes in the show, Richard and Priyanka were quick to quip in. "We helped each other out," Priyanka revealed. "If I were uncomfortable with some unflattering camera angles, I would tell him 'Put your hand there to cover me', and he would tell me 'You put your hand here'." As for the sex scenes themselves, the actors shared a laugh and remained coy, but one thing is for sure: they sizzle on screen.

The anticipation for 'Citadel' is at an all-time high, and with good reason. The show promises to be a thrilling ride for viewers, with its unique blend of action, emotion, and human relationships.

We can't wait to see what the Russo Brothers have in store for us, and we're sure that 'Citadel' will be a hit with audiences worldwide