Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to release their 'sangeet' ceremony as a series on Amazon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied knots last year on December 1 in India. Celebrating it with both the religious traditions, they also had an extravagant sangeet night, common among Hindus.

Sharing the happiness of that night, the couple has now planned to showcase their sangeet ceremony to the whole world by producing an unscripted series about it on Amazon.

According to Variety, PeeCee revealed the reason behind sharing videos from their intimate function. She said "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding."

Explaining the ceremony, she said "the Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."