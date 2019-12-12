Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to release their 'sangeet' ceremony as a series on Amazon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas tied knots last year on December 1 in India. Celebrating it with both the religious traditions, they also had an extravagant sangeet night, common among Hindus.
Sharing the happiness of that night, the couple has now planned to showcase their sangeet ceremony to the whole world by producing an unscripted series about it on Amazon.
According to Variety, PeeCee revealed the reason behind sharing videos from their intimate function. She said "We re-watched the video of our Sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding."
Explaining the ceremony, she said "the Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage."
Excited to share their memories with the world, Nick went nostalgic remembering the days of practice for the Sangeet and said "Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon."
Chopra Jonas also shared a post on social media announcing this new project with Amazon.
She said "@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together."
Confirming the news, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Sutdios also said "The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance."
Priyanka, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar is now developing an untitled Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor at Universal in which she will star and serve as co-producer.
Meanwhile, Nick recently announced joined 'The Voice' as a judge for next season in 2020. Besdies, he will also be seen in Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart starrer 'Jumanji' sequel.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)