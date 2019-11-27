Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas a puppy ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Despite the pregnancy rumours afloat, actress Priyanka Chopra has decided to be a pet parent again. The global icon who is an active social media user, gives her fans a sneak peek into her personal space as well. This time PC has welcomed a new member to her family, and she decided to introduce him in an adorable way.

Priyanka gifted her husband Nick Jonas, a German Shepherd pup named Gino, ahead of their first wedding anniversary. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Nick and Gino posing together, and wrote, “Back with my boys.. 😍welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana 🐶❤️😍 @nickjonas"