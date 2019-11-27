Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas a puppy ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Despite the pregnancy rumours afloat, actress Priyanka Chopra has decided to be a pet parent again. The global icon who is an active social media user, gives her fans a sneak peek into her personal space as well. This time PC has welcomed a new member to her family, and she decided to introduce him in an adorable way.
Priyanka gifted her husband Nick Jonas, a German Shepherd pup named Gino, ahead of their first wedding anniversary. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Nick and Gino posing together, and wrote, “Back with my boys.. 😍welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana 🐶❤️😍 @nickjonas"
Nick also shared a video of the surprise on his feed, and wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra"
Priyanka already is a pet mom to her pooch Diana, and made sure her baby girl doesn’t feel left out with the new addition.
Nick and Priyanka got married last year in a two-day lavish wedding. The held their special day in a Christian and Hindu ceremony. According to reports, Nick has a major surprise planned for his beloved wife, as they complete one year of their marriage next month.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film was released on October 11. Her next movie is ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao. Whereas, Nick will next feature in second instalment of Jumanji, titled as 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
