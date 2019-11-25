Priyanka Chopra owns 80 pairs of heels that can bring the world to a standstill

The Global icon, Priyanka Chopra has been a fashion icon in India for years however, since her debut in Hollywood the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has climbed the ladder of success but in some great pairs of shoes. Priyanka has always spoken about her obsession for shoes but this recent revelation will make you envy her closet.
Priyanka Chopra’s impeccable style isn’t just restricted to the red carpets, ‘The Sky is Pink’ star shows her sense of style even with her street looks and vacation looks. Weather it’s her glamorous Met Gala looks or her airport looks, the desi girl knows how to turn heads.
Well, apart from her iconic outfits, her shoes are always the talk of the town. And according to a leading daily, PeeCee owns over 80 pairs of heels!
Yes, from one-of-a-kind Jimmy Choo to Christian Louboutin, the global icon owns them all.
Here are some of her heels that brought the world to a standstill:
Also, for people who didn't know, In 2009, Priyanka Chopra became the first Indian actress to cast a foot impression at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum in Florence, Italy and she received custom-designed shoes from the Ferragamo house. Can it get any better than that?
On the work front, 37-year-old actor is currently shooting for her next 'The White Tiger'.
The film is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.
