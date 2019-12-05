“You inspire me every single day”- Nick Jonas’ message for Priyanka Chopra after UNICEF honours her is the sweetest

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who happens to be the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF for child rights, was felicitated with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball, held last night. This was in recognition of her tireless efforts to uphold basic rights of children across the world. Priyanka recently also visited Ethiopia and discussed issues such as child marriage and education for children.

Proud of his wife’s achievement, an overjoyed Nick Jonas also took to social media to convey heartfelt wishes. ‘So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love,’ his post read.