Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' deliciously fun Thanksgiving will make you drool

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Thanksgiving together after marriage on November 28. Their extravagant and entertaining celebration with family and friends is now breaking the internet as the couple seems to be enjoying every second of the occasion.
Both Priyanka and Nick shared a bunch of videos on their Instagram stories as well as posts in which, there's a big spread of delicious food which they definitely would have gorged on.
While Nick wished everyone a 'Happy Thanksgiving', PeeCee couldn't stop being amazed by the food and wrote "Too much food! Happy Thanksgiving."
Besides eating lots and lots of delicacies, the couple made sure to have fun in their own way by checking out different filters and making hilarious videos of themselves. Nick shared all the videos on his Instagram stories.
The fun at the Jonas house seemed to be never ending as Piggy Chops finally shared a post wishing everyone lots of love and joy. She shared a picture of Nick and herself and wrote "Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.. ❤"🙏🏽
The adorable couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1. While PeeCe surprised Nick with a lovely gift, their new family member and pet Gino, we are still waiting for Nick to surprise his better half make it special for her.
