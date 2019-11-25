Nick Jonas' 'gonna tell my kids' post is making the internet hold back tears

Washington D.C. [USA]: American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt message for his future kids and Jonas Brothers and shared it along with a picture from the 'Happiness Begins' tour concert.

The 27-year-old in an Instagram post said "I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally."