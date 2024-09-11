 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Stuns In ₹44,500 Saree
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, last seen in Jio Cinemas' 'Dus June Ki Raat,' took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Ganpati celebrations. However, it was her saree that stole the show for us.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who recently made a comeback on screen with her film 'Dus June Ki Raat,' took to her Instagram handle to share a few pretty glimpses of her from her Ganpati celebrations look. The actress can be seen sporting a Maharashtrian 'nath' in the look and needless to say, she looks stunning.

The Udaariyan fame is seen wearing a beautiful purple floral saree. Now, after digging a bit, we figured the price of the saree Priyanka has sported in her pictures. Priyanka's floral saree from the brand Irua costs a whopping 44,500 rupees. The actress has also gone ahead to tag the brand in her Instagram post. To complete her look, the actress has opted for a sleek bun, which she has adorned with a pretty white 'gajra'. The actress has accessorized her look with Indian ear cuffs and two 'kadas.' As for the makeup, Priyanka has opted for a deep pink lipstick to complete her look.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Priyanka here:

On the work front, while the actress was last seen opposite Tushar Kapoor in his film 'Dus June Ki Raat,' she has been away from mainstream television for a while now. The actress' name has been associated with Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 7' for quite some time now. Apart from Naagin, Priyanka was also earlier associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, the actress skipped participating in both the seasons of the show.

For the uninformed, Priyanka is rumoured to be in a relationship with her Udaariyan costar Ankit Gupta. However, both the actors have never officially confirmed the same.

