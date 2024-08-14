 'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now. However, the couple has refrained from confirming the same. The actor in a recent interview was seen heaping praises on Priyanka and went ahead to state that she brings balance to his life and that he will never let her go.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have never really officially confirmed their relationship, however, their recent interviews and pictures together strongly confirm the same. Even during their stint together on Bigg Boss 16, while Priyanka accepted her feelings for the actor, Ankit still maintained his stance on being 'best friends' with her.

Looks like, Ankit is finally confirming his feelings for rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Recently, Priyanka was seen celebrating her birthday with her close friends from the industry. It was on that day that the duo was seen speaking to the media too. In one such interview, Ankit was seen bearing his heart out about the actress and stated that Priyanka brings the much needed balance to his life. He also states that he will never let go of her. Priyanka on the other hand was seen smiling ear to ear as Ankit spoke this about her.

Ankit said, ''Main itna blessed feel karta hoon, ab ye aagayi hai, ab main isko kahi jaane nahi dunga.I am so blessed to have her in my life and I think, kya hota hai na, hum ladke, humari life mein balance nahi hota hai, jab aisa koi aapki life mein aata hai na toh wo aapki life mein ek balance leke aata hai, toh I think wo balance ab hai.''

For the uninformed, Priyanka and Ankit rose to fame with their stint together in Colors TV's Udaariyan. The couple then later went ahead to participate in Bigg Boss 16 too where Priyanka emerged as the second runner up of the show.

