Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Affordable Black & White Beach Cover-Up Is Must For Your Next Beach Vacation

By: Aanchal Choudhary | July 28, 2024
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her recent vaccation.
The actress was seen soaring temperatures with these pictures.
However, you will be shocked to know that the bikini coverup Priyanka can be seen sporting in these pictures is actually very affordable.
Well, this beach cover up from house of pinks costs only 2599 rupees and can surely be added to your cart for your next beach vaccation.
While fans and friends of the Udaariyan fame were quick to heap praises on the actress, it was Ankit Gupta's 'lovestruck' emoticon on Priyanka's pictures that had our attention.
Priyanka opted for beautiful floral earrings and a messy hair do which complemented her easy breezy beach vaccation look pretty well.
On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her big OTT debut opposite Tushar Kapoor in 'Dus June Kii Raat,' which will stream on Jio Cinemas.