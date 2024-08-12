Ankit Gupta Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Her Birthday: 'Celebrating All The Joy You Bring Into My Life'

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with their stint in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's 'Udaariyan.' While their onscreen chemistry went ahead to be a rage amid the viewers of the show, rumours of their budding romance off screen too have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, both the actors are yet to confirm their relationship officially.

As Priyanka celebrates her birthday today, Ankit Gupta took to his Instagram handle to pen two beautiful lines for her. Sharing a cozy romantic picture, Ankit Gupta spoke about celebrating the actress and all the joy she brings in his life. He also wished for another year full of 'epic memories' with the actress. Ankit writes, ''On your special day, I’m celebrating you and all the joy you bring into my life. Happy Birthday, and here’s to another year of epic memories! 🥂''

As soon as the actor shared this picture, fans of the couple started pouring in a lot of love in the comments section of the post. One user wrote, ''Yeh toh ekdum kuch naya hogaya,' another wrote, ''Toh shadi ki date fix hui.'' One user also went ahead to state that they are unable to process the picture and wrote, ''Give me some time to process I'm not ok.''

On the work front, while Ankit Gupta is currently seen in Star Plus' Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has marked her come back on screen with her upcoming film 'Dus June Ki Raat,' on Jio Cinemas.