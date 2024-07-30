 Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Reveal Why Relationships Fail, Take Dig At Dating Apps: 'Everything Is At Your Fingertips'
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met on the sets of Udaariyaan and formed a strong friendship.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Ankit Gupta & Priyanka Chahar | Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are some of the most loved couples in the television industry onscreen. The duo has often maintained the secrecy of their relationship and are rumoured to be dating for years now.

Ankit and Priyanka talked about why in a relationship, a couple breakup and it does not work between the two. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the two addressed the talk about people not believing in relationships and even after making so much effort people are breaking up. To which Priyanka said, "To predict this is very difficult as you don't know what after 5 years is going to happen, people might be together for now they might be happy but you can't say that in the long run."

In addition to this, Ankit said, "You have so many options that you do not want to work on a relationship. Ek se nahi bana, ladai hui, thoda sa try kiya.. thik hai na hata isse..dusra ready hai na. If you want to order it there, right swipe left swipe, and it's everything is at your fingertips. That's why people have no patience in relationships."

In the same interview, Ankit was also questioned about his furture wedding and destination. To which he said, “I just want to be together. I can even quietly go and sign in the court,”

A week prior amid the rumours of their relationship the was news that the couple would soon tie the knot. As per Times Now reports, the former Udaariyaan co-stars are planning to marry later this year.

Priyanka and Ankit met on the sets of Udaariyaan and formed a strong friendship. They played Fateh and Tejo on the program, and everyone adored their relationship.

They duo appeared on Bigg Boss 16 together, which sparked speculation that they were romantically involved.

