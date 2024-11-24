 Prince Narula ACCUSES Yuvika Chaudhary Of Not Informing Him About Their Daughter’s Delivery, Reveals Rushing From Pune To Hospital
In a video going viral on the internet, Prince Narula, who has recently embraced fatherhood is seen revealing how he was not even informed about wife Yuvika’s delivery and that he had to rush from Pune when he was informed by someone about the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Looks like there is a trouble in the paradise for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary after the birth of their baby girl. The couple who embraced parenthood a month ago have been married for quite a few years now.

article-image

Well, in a video shared by Telly reporter that has been going viral on the internet off late, Prince can be seen revealing how his wife Yuvika did not even inform him about the delivery of their daughter. The actor reveals being on a shoot in Pune and then getting a call about Yuvika’s delivery. Prince recalls rushing from Pune to Mumbai to be there for Yuvika. He further reveals how his parents were informed last minute too and that they were very angry about the same. “Ek toh mujhe pata bhi nahi tha ke baby ho raha hai, muje kisi aur se pata laga, pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha,” Prince said.

Have a look at the video here:

article-image

For the uninformed, Prince and Yuvika met and fell in love during their stint together in Bigg Boss 9. The couple got married in 2018 and embraced parenthood after 6 years of marriage. While the new parents are yet to reveal the face of their little one, their daughter turned a month old a few days ago.

