Inside Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula's Baby Shower

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 08, 2024
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple hosted a star studded baby shower last evening for their family and friends from the fraternity.
Celebrities who attended this star studded baby shower of the couple were seen giving glimpses into what the celebration looked like.
The couple was seen posing for selfies with their guests as they showered their love on the parents to be.
Prince Narula was seen showering all his love and attention on wife Yuvika and was seen singing songs and showering her with kisses.
Mom to be Yuvika Chaudhary was seen donning a beautiful white and pink off shoulder gown. The actress opted for a subtle makeup, a curly hair do with a cute bow and a beautiful red neck piece.
Mahhi Vij, who happens to be a close friend of both Yuvika and Prince was also seen attending the baby shower and shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories.
Prince's close friend and a renowned rapper, Raftar too attended the baby shower and shared this cute picture on his Instagram stories.