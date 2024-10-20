Bigg Boss 9 Couple Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Blessed With Baby Girl

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary |

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their first child on Saturday, October 19, on the eve of Karwa Chauth.

A few months ago, they had announced their pregnancy and shared pictures and videos of their pregnancy shoots on social media. According to Times of India sources, “Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening.” Confirming the same, Prince shared the news by a portal on his Instagram stories.

Prince’s father, Joginder Narula, also confirmed the news of the newborn. “We are very blessed and happy,” he said.

Prince & Yuvika's Love Story

The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and their friendship blossomed into love. They got engaged in 2016 and two years later, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018.

During an interview, Yuvika revealed that she underwent IVF at the age of 41 to have her first child. Speaking about it, she said, “I wanted Prince’s career to establish well, and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time, your body and age don’t support a lot of things. When we started figuring it out, I discussed with Prince that I wanted to opt for IVF, and I didn’t want to disturb Prince’s career. So, we decided to safeguard our parenthood journey through IVF.”

Back in June, Prince announced the news of their parenthood on social media. The couple also celebrated with an intimate baby shower, attended by close friends and family.

On the work front, Prince has been the winner of MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 9. He appeared as the gang leader in MTV Roadies Seasons 18, 19 and 20.

On the other hand, Yuvika has appeared as a guest in shows like Comedy Classes, MTV Splitsvilla 10, MTV Love School 3, and MTV Ace of Space Seasons 1 and 2. She has also been a part of shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Laal Ishq, and is known for playing a small yet key role in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.