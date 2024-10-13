Prince Narula Sports ‘Baby Bump’ As He Wishes Wife Yuvika Chaudhary On Their Anniversary

By: Aanchal Choudhary | October 13, 2024
Parents to be Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are celebrating their wedding anniversary today.
Taking to his Instagram handle, dad to be, Prince shared a few unseen pictures of him with wife Yuvika as he wished her on their marriage anniversary.
However, it was Prince sporting a ‘baby bump’ with wife Yuvika that drew all the attention to these pictures by fans of the couple.
Sharing these adorable pictures on his social media handle, Prince also wished wife Yuvika with a cute caption. The actor wrote, “ Ek kudi juda naam mohabbat hai. Happy anniversary baby.
As soon as the couple dropped these pictures, their close friends from the fraternity including Kishwer Merchant, Rithvik Dhanjani and others congratulated them.
Prince and Yuvika, who met and fell in love during their stint together on Bigg Boss, announced expecting their first child a while ago.
Prince will be next seen in the upcoming season of Roadies on MTV.