 Preity Zinta To Receive Honorary Doctorate By UK's Birmingham City University
Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred an honorary doctorate on Preity Zinta for her contributions to Indian cinema.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Preity Zinta To Receive Honorary Doctorate By UK's Birmingham City University | Photo Via Instagram

Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred an honorary doctorate on actor Preity Zinta for her contributions to Indian cinema and the business world, as a film producer and cricketing association with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings.

The honour was announced by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the region's Mayor, Andy Street, as he prepares to welcome Zinta to the region this weekend for special Diwali celebrations in Birmingham. It is understood that the honorary degree will be formally presented to the actor by BCU in India next year.

The 48-year-old actor will join Street, who is also Chair of the WMCA, for a weekend of celebratory events in conjunction with the Consulate General of India on Saturday and Sunday. It includes a star-studded gala dinner at Millennium Point and a cultural programme at Birmingham Town Hall.

"It's a tremendous privilege to be receiving this honorary doctorate from BCU - especially given its strengths in business and media that chime so well with my own career," said Zinta.

Professor David Mba, the Vice Chancellor of BCU, said: "We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Preity Zinta into the Birmingham City University family and hope to work closely with her, exploring exciting opportunities spanning from Indian cinema to entrepreneurship.

"Preity's exceptional contributions to the global stage of filmmaking are truly inspiring. This is an exceptional moment for our dedicated staff, aspiring students, and for the dynamic city of Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region."

