Preity Zinta To Receive Honorary Doctorate By UK's Birmingham City University

Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred an honorary doctorate on actor Preity Zinta for her contributions to Indian cinema and the business world, as a film producer and cricketing association with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings.
The honour was announced by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the region's Mayor, Andy Street, as he prepares to welcome Zinta to the region this weekend for special Diwali celebrations in Birmingham. It is understood that the honorary degree will be formally presented to the actor by BCU in India next year.