 Prakash Raj Accused Of Causing ₹1 Crore Loss By Producer Vinod Kumar, Questions His Disappearance From Film Set
Prakash Raj, who was last seen in Devara: Part 1, was recently slammed by producer Vinod Kumar for causing loss of Rs 1 crore.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Prakash Raj was last seen in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1 as Singappa alongside Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The actor is currently hitting the headline for all wrong reason as a film producer Vinod Kumar has accused him of causing loss of Rs 1 crore on the sets of his movie.

Prakash shared a photo with Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin on X, saying "With a Deputy CM … #justasking."

To this, Vinod replied, "The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that’s the difference. Prakash Raj made a loss of 1crore in my shooting set, disappearing from the caravan without informing us! What was the reason?! #Justasking !!! You said you would call me, but you didn’t!!"

Prakash Raj is yet to respond to Vinod Kumar's claims, but netizens in the comments section are speculating about which movie Kumar is referring to.

The two had previously collaborated on the 2021 Tamil film Enemy.

Vinod Kumar has produced movies including Enemy, Mark Antony, Lens, Vellayanai, Thittamirandu, among others.

Recently, Prakash called out actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and asked him to take action against those behind adulteration of prasad at Tirupati temple.

Replying to Kalyan's tweet on X, he said, "Dear @PawanKalyan … It has happened in a state where you are a DCM... Please investigate...Find out the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally… We have enough communal tensions in the country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)."

On the work front, Prakash will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Bagheera.

