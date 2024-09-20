 Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue Nationally'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue Nationally'

Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue Nationally'

As Pawan Kalyan suggested constituting a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into the issues related to temples in the country, Prakash Raj slammed him for 'blowing up' the issue

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor Prakash Raj, who often voices his opinions on various issues, called out actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on X and asked him to take strict action against those behind adulteration of prasad at Tirupati temple.

As Pawan Kalyan suggested constituting a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into the issues related to temples in the country, Prakash Raj slammed him and accused him of 'blowing up' the issue nationally.

Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's post, the Singham actor wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan … It has happened in a state where you are a DCM... Please investigate...Find out the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally… We have enough communal tensions in the country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)."

For the unawares, Pawan Kalyan had mentioned in his post, "We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices."

FPJ Shorts
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Mumbai: Quick Thinking By Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai: Quick Thinking By Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion

He added, "Many be the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a national level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a national level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form."

Prakash Raj is a vocal critic of right-wing politics. He often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues. Also, he is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views.

The actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations. Because of all this, he is often accused of being "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national."

Meanwhile, the prasad controversy has sparked outrage among the Hindu community, with many calling for immediate action from leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. People have expressed anger at the alleged adulteration of the prasad, describing it as a "betrayal" and demanding that those responsible be arrested without delay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue...

Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue...

Vettaiyan Prevue: Supercop Rajinikanth Is At Odds With Amitabh Bachchan; Big B's Dubbed Voice Fails...

Vettaiyan Prevue: Supercop Rajinikanth Is At Odds With Amitabh Bachchan; Big B's Dubbed Voice Fails...

Malayalam Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Dies At 79; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan...

Malayalam Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Dies At 79; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan...

Pratiksha Honmukhe On Being THROWN OUT Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'What Happened With Me Wasn't...

Pratiksha Honmukhe On Being THROWN OUT Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'What Happened With Me Wasn't...

Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes'...

Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes'...