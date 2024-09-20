Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Prakash Raj Calls Out Pawan Kalyan, Asks Why He's 'Blowing Up The Issue Nationally'

Actor Prakash Raj, who often voices his opinions on various issues, called out actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on X and asked him to take strict action against those behind adulteration of prasad at Tirupati temple.

As Pawan Kalyan suggested constituting a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into the issues related to temples in the country, Prakash Raj slammed him and accused him of 'blowing up' the issue nationally.

Reacting to the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's post, the Singham actor wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan … It has happened in a state where you are a DCM... Please investigate...Find out the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally… We have enough communal tensions in the country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center)."

For the unawares, Pawan Kalyan had mentioned in his post, "We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices."

He added, "Many be the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a national level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a national level by all the policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form."

Prakash Raj is a vocal critic of right-wing politics. He often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues. Also, he is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views.

The actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations. Because of all this, he is often accused of being "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national."

Meanwhile, the prasad controversy has sparked outrage among the Hindu community, with many calling for immediate action from leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. People have expressed anger at the alleged adulteration of the prasad, describing it as a "betrayal" and demanding that those responsible be arrested without delay.