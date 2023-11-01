Prabhas' Family Wants Actor To Marry 'Close Friend' Anushka Shetty: Report

South superstar Prabhas is single and reportedly ready to mingle, and his family also has a girl in mind for him. The potential woman is none other than his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, and if reports are to be believed, his family is pushing him to pursue the actress and take their bond to the next level.

Prabhas and Anushka are the best of friends and the latter is also quite close to the former's family, however, both have them have always maintained that there is just friendship and nothing more between them.

However, Prabhas' family is reportedly pushing the Baahubali star to settle down, and they seem to be quite keen on Anushka's name for it.

Prabhas' family wants him to marry Anushka?

As per latest reports, Prabhas, who recently turned 44, is now ready to settle down in life and his family wishes the same for him too.

And while his family members want his friendship with Anushka to "develop into something more", the two don't seem to be on the same page.

"They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it develops into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment," a report quoted a source.

The report also stated that Prabhas is not averse to the idea of getting married, but the only roadblock that he has been facing is his anti-social nature. The actor only steps out for work and spends most of his time on sets, and he is not really someone who mingles much with people, especially women, the report mentioned.

Prabhas upcoming films

Meanwhile, Prabhas saw a major setback earlier this year after his film Adipurush tanked miserably at the box office, and even sparked a massive controversy over the depiction of Ramayana in the film.

But the actor is all set to let go of the past and he is ready to move on with his upcoming film Salaar. The film is reportedly slated to hit the silver screens around Christmas and clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Apart from that, Prabhas also has the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

