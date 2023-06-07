Adipurush Star Prabhas Announces Wedding Venue Amid Dating Rumours With Kriti Sanon

The second trailer of Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus 'Adipurush' was released by the makers at a grand event on Tuesday night at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Among those present at the event were the leads Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, along with Sunny Singh, Raut himself, producer Bhushan Kumar, and others.

Rumours of Prabhas and Kriti being in a relationship have been around for quite some time now, and though the actors have debunked them, the speculations have still not been put to rest.

Fans gathered in large numbers at the event to witness Prabhas and Kriti live and their unmissable chemistry, a glimpse of which the audience has already seen in the trailers and songs of 'Adipurush'.

Prabhas announces wedding venue

As several top celebs have been getting married of late, Prabhas has been facing questions at almost every event about his wedding plans too.

While he had been shying away from the queries, on Tuesday, he finally made a big revelation about his wedding, sending his fans into a tizzy.

During the event, Prabhas' fans present in the crowd asked him the usual question about when will he tie the knot. While the 'Baahubali' did not reveal when exactly he will take the plunge, he went on to say that he will get married in the temple town of Tirupati itself.

"Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only," he told his fans, and they cannot help but wonder who the lucky woman would be.

Prabhas and Kriti in Adipurush

Meanwhile, Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in 'Adipurush', which will hit the theatres on June 16.

In the film, Kriti is set to play the role of Sita, who is being referred to as Janaki, her other name, in the film's teaser and trailers.

Rumours around Prabhas and Kriti's growing closeness began doing the rounds last year, and the fire was further fuelled after Varun Dhawan had teased Kriti by Prabhas' name on national television.

There were even reports that the two might get married soon, but the actress put the rumours to rest by putting up a note that Varun was just having fun as he got a "little too excited".