Pooja Hegde To Marry Mumbai-Based Cricketer? Here's What We Know | Photo Via Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, is currently hitting the headlines as the actress is all set to tie the knot soon, according to a report in Cinejosh.

The report further states that Pooja will be getting married to a cricketer who is based in Mumbai. However, an official confirmation has yet to be made by the actress.

However, this is not the first time Pooja has been linked to a cricketer. Earlier, there were reports that suggested that the actress was going to marry a Karnataka-based cricketer, and he had even attended her brother's wedding. However, Pooja denied the rumors.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

Before this, the actress starred in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Pooja was set to be a part of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. However, the actress has reportedly decided to opt out of the movie, and Sreeleela will be a part of it now.

According to Pinkvilla, “The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding there was a timeframe for the next schedule, but that was delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in many other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways, citing date issues.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)