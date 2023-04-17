KKBKKJ actress Pooja Hegde reacts on Hindi box office failures: No matter how my films do, my performances were always appreciated

Pooja Hegde | Pics: Instagram/hegdepooja

Pooja Hegde stars opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which is directed by Farhad Samji, is set to hit the silver screens on April 21. The actress, who is already a big name down South, is elated about her upcoming film and is currently promoting it in full swing. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Does it feel like an achievement to share screen space as a leading lady of Salman Khan?

It’s a great thing since it’s a Salman Khan film so the reach of the film would be much more. I am sure the masses are going to watch the film for sure. He is coming on Eid after four years. Also, to have a great role in a Salman Khan film is a good feeling.

Go on…

My role is an integral part of the film. I am fortunate to get a film like this, else the girls have nothing much to do in his films. But with this film, the reach is unmatchable. If tomorrow, I will do a female centric film, people will remember me as Salman Khan’s heroine. I got the film when Sajid Nadiadwala was on board and we did Housefull 4 (2019) together. I am playing a Telugu speaking girl, who goes to Delhi so it’s very interesting.

Do you think that being a Salman Khan heroine will open more avenues for you?

I hope so. It’s a good thing I believe. There are many more to come. There are some exciting announcements coming up this year in Hindi besides my Telugu and Tamil projects.

How do you take your box office failures?

My box office numbers are outstanding down South. In Hindi, Housefull 4 was a hit. Today, my South Indian dubbed films are doing well. People are watching me. My concern as an actor is that how I am performing in a film, I am not the director or an editor of the film or I am not the one who takes final decisions. I want to do my best. No matter how my films do, my performances were always appreciated.

Why do you think you had a scope of doing comedy in this film despite doing Cirkus and Housefull 4?

I explored comic timing while shooting this film. Comedy is such a tough genre to do. But with comedy, it is like the more you do, the more you learn. Akshay sir (Kumar) and Riteish (Deshmukh) timings are so good.

Are you a risk taker and competitive as an actor?

Believe it or not, I compete with myself the most. I am my own critic. Sometimes, my mother had to calm me down and tell me not to be harsh on myself. It’s not just films, even if I play a game, say for example UNO, I have to win (laughs). Also, I am an instinctive actor. I listened to my gut, although a lot of people sometimes tell me not to do a film.