Pooja Hegde on her career struggles: 'Being from non-film family, I took whatever came my way'

Pooja Hegde | Instagram

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is all set to appear opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has opened up about her decade-long journey in the film industry, which hasn't been all smooth sailing.

The actress who made her Tamil film debut with Mugamoodi in 2012, has carved her own niche in the industry. However, she revealed that her journey has been a roller-coaster ride, with both highs and lows.

Here's what she said

In a recent interview, Pooja shared that she had to make a career out of whatever came her way, as she comes from a non-film family. She hopes that her story will inspire people someday, as she faced difficulties in getting the right films initially. There was even a year when no work came to her, but she persisted and kept working hard.

Pooja's perseverance has paid off, as she has now become a well-known name in the industry. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside superstar Salman Khan. Looking back at her journey, Pooja acknowledges that the tough times have made her the actor she is today.

On her experience with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

As we all know, she was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which failed miserably at the box office. Despite the film's failure, Pooja loved the process of making the film and working with comedy legends like Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. She learned a lot from the experience and hopes to work with the film's director, Rohit Shetty, again in the future.

Pooja's story is one of resilience and hard work. Her journey in the industry has not been without its challenges, but she has never given up on her dreams. As she looks ahead to her future projects, we can't help but admire her dedication and passion for her craft. We wish her all the success in her future endeavours.